Four In Puri Among Sixteen New COVID Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 752 on Thursday with sixteen more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Four deaths reported from Puri district, three deaths reported from Bhubaneswar, two deaths each reported from Khordha and Kendrapara districts and one each from Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Subernapur districts.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 43-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 76-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 58-year old female of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

6. An 82-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

7. A 57-year old male of Khordha district.

8. A 69-year old male of Khordha district.

9. A 58-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

10. A 54-year old male of Nayagarh district

11. A 79-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 67-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

13. An 82-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

14. A 39-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

15. A 57-year old male of Rayagada district.

16. A 70-year old male of Subarnapur district.