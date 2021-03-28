Four From Odisha Including CM Naveen Patnaik Make It To IE 100 2021 List Of Most Powerful Indians

Bhubaneswar: Four persons from Odisha have made it to the IE 100 2021 List Of Most Powerful Indians. They include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra, RBI Governor Shaktikanta, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the list released by the Indian Express, one of the prime daily newspapers of the nation, while Mishra has been paced in the 20th position, the RBI Governor has been got the 29th spot in the list.

Likewise, CM Naveen Patnaik stood at the 45th spot of the IE 100 2021 List Of Most Powerful Indians and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 95th place.

Here is the list of people who have grabbed the top ten position in the list:

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  3. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
  4. Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda
  5. Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani
  6. Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh
  7. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
  8. Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari
  9. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  10. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
