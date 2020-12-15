Cuttack: A four-feet-long Indian python was rescued from Mahanadi riverbed in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

As per reports, it was for the first time that a python was seen in Salepur block. The snake was spotted in Mahanadi riverbed of Atoda village under Salepur block of Cuttack district.

While the locals were wandering around the riverbed they heard a distinctive hissing sound of the snake and started searching for it. They spotted the long python and immediately contacted the Snake Helpline.

Soon after, the helpline members reached the spot, they discovered the snake and caught it. They examined it for medical fitness.

The python was later handed over to Nandankanan Zoo authorities by the snake helpline members.