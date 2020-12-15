snake caught in cuttack
The Python After Being Caught By A Snake Helpline Member

Four-Feet-Long Python Caught In Odisha’s Cuttack, Locals Terrified

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  A four-feet-long Indian python was rescued from Mahanadi riverbed in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

As per reports, it was for the first time that a python was seen in Salepur block. The snake was spotted in Mahanadi riverbed of Atoda village under Salepur block of Cuttack district.

While the locals were wandering around the riverbed they heard a distinctive hissing sound of the snake and started searching for it. They spotted the long python and immediately contacted the Snake Helpline.

Soon after, the helpline members reached the spot, they discovered the snake and caught it. They examined it for medical fitness.

The python was later handed over to Nandankanan Zoo authorities by the snake helpline members.

You might also like
State

3-Yr-Old Missing Girl ‘Swati’ Found Dead In Pond At Odisha’s…

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1815, 2 From Mayurbhanj

State

300 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,389

State

WATCH: Anubhav-Barsha Controversy Heats Up Again, Actor Targets Wife, Issues 6 Min…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.