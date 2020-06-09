AIIMS

Four doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Four doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar have been tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The doctors include three senior residents (one each from Surgery, Pathology and Pharmacology), and a junior resident from Dermatology department.

All the infected doctors are asymptomatic ,  AIIMS Director B. Gitanjali said adding that all of them have been sent to home quarantine.

Earlier one junior resident from the AIIMS here was tested positive for Covid-19.

So far,  as many as 3140 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, among which nine persons have lost their lives. A total of 2133 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, while the active cases stood at 996.

 

