Four doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19
Bhubaneswar: Four doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar have been tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.
The doctors include three senior residents (one each from Surgery, Pathology and Pharmacology), and a junior resident from Dermatology department.
All the infected doctors are asymptomatic , AIIMS Director B. Gitanjali said adding that all of them have been sent to home quarantine.
Earlier one junior resident from the AIIMS here was tested positive for Covid-19.
So far, as many as 3140 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, among which nine persons have lost their lives. A total of 2133 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, while the active cases stood at 996.