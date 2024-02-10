Four die of asphyxiation in Dhenkanal of Odisha in a brick kiln

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, as many as four people died in Dhenkanal district of Odosha on Saturday due to asphyxiation.

It is worth mentioning here that, the people died due to suffocation in a brick kiln on the banks of Brahma river. The incident took place near the Aghatan village in Kamalang (Durgapur) village under Kantavaniyam police station.

What is more tragic is that, one among the deceased is a 7-year-old girl. Last night, three laborers and a baby girl slept in the brick kiln due to the fear of elephant attack, in the morning all of them were asphyxiated, said reports. Konta Balia police has reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.