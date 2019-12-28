Four CISF Jawans Posted At RSP Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Rourkela: Four personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

Though RSP authorities remained tight-lipped about the incident, sources said that the action followed after two trailer trucks were found in the plant premises without valid permission.

As per reports, the matter came to light after a team of Crime Branch and Vigilance officials seized the trailer trucks near the Plate Mill in the RSP on Friday.

Police have started an investigation into the incident. “We suspect that an iron scrap smuggling gang is operating in the plant. We are also trying to nab the drivers of the trailers who managed to escape from the spot,” said a police official.