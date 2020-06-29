Four cancer patients among six Covid-19 positive cases reported from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as six persons including four patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre here in Odisha on Monday, officials said.

The fresh positive cases include four patients, one attendant and and a staff of the Aahaar Centre in the state-run cancer hospital, said an official.

Yesterday, two nurses from the cancer hospital were tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to COVID hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, nurses of the cancer hospital staged protest demanding quarantine centre in the hospital following two of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Notably, a cancer patient from Ganjam district was admitted to the emergency ward of the State-run cancer hospital here on June 15. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24 and later shifted to the KIMS COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.