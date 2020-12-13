Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police last night sealed as many as four bars for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the Capital city.

Reports said, ten bars under Laxmisagar area were raided with 2 platoon of force and 15 officers including IIC Badagada,Balianta and Laxmisagar . Out of which Swagat Bar and Mohanty Bar were found violating COVID-19 norms by openly serving liquor. Both the bars have been sealed and a total of Rs 4000 was imposed.

Similarly, police raided six bars under Capital and Kharvel Nagar police limits while two bars namely Mad Mule and Ajit Bar were found allowing gathering of customers, amounting to violation of COVID guidelines.

During the raid, a total number of 72 customers were fined Rs 28,000 and sealed the bars.