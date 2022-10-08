Four alumni of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences get success in OAS exam

Bhubaneswar: Brining laurels to their institute four alumni of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences have made it to the Odisha Civil Services Examination. Result of the OCS Exam 2020 was declared yesterday.

As per reports, Raimat Tudu, Mantu Khamari, Hemanta Puta and Nilamadhab Patra, who are the former students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, have become successful in the OAS examination.

Raimat hails from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Mantu and Hemanta are from Balangir district and Nilamadhab’s native place is Kalahandi district. They were studying in KISS, Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta the Founder of KISS and KIIT has congratulated the four successful students for cracking Odisha Civil Services exam.

Due to proper care and guidance provided in KISS, the students from this institute have achieved success in sports as well as education sector. Many KISS students have also got appointed in different positions at the national and international level.

Following success of the above four, students of KISS have conveyed their happiness.