Foundation stone for Metro Rail project to be laid by CM Naveen Patnaik on Jan 1, 2024

Bhubaneswar : As directed by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T & Nabina Odisha Shri V K Pandian along with senior officials reviewed the work of the proposed Metro Rail Project which will connect the twin city of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. The Phase I of the Metro Rail project will connect Bhubaneswar Airport with Trisulia Square, via Chandrasekharpur. Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Master Canteen and Rajmahal Square.

Shri Pandian discussed and facilitated decisions for timely commencement of the construction of Metro Rail project.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik had announced the project on Odisha Dibas on 1st April 2023 for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government. A Master Plan for extending the Metro Rail service to other areas of Bhubaneswar and to Khordha, Puri and Cuttack towns is being developed through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Trisulia is going to emerge as a major traffic hub to serve Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities as well as emerge as gateway to the Twin city from Banki and Athagarh side. The Central Depot of the Metro Rail project will be located near Trisulia Square where the Command & Control Centre as well as the maintenance and stabling facilities for the Metro trains will be constructed. A New Bus Stand is being constructed at Trisulia Square, which will be further expanded and integrated with Merto station.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Shri V K Pandian expressed satisfaction on the progress made by various departments and agencies and directed officials to complete the preparatory work in time ahead of the foundation stone for the project to be laid by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on 01.01.2024.

Shri Pandian instructed that the works must be monitored very closely, observing principles of 5T to ensure timely completion of the project within four years schedule. He also asked officials to ensure that the project realizes the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of a world class urban transport system for the aspirational Odisha.

He advised that the metro system should leverage the latest technologies and most advanced equipment to provide efficient mobility solution to passengers. He asked officials to ensure that other modes of transport are aligned with metro rail stoppages for the seamless movement of passengers. He also advised officials to ensure that the project planning should be done in such a way so that it has enough room for long term future expansions.

Shri V K Pandian made a surprise visit to the newly constructed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to get feedback of people and see the cleanliness at the state of the art terminal. He interacted with passengers, vendors, service providers, bus operators and other staff members. He asked officials to further strengthen integrated information management system which will enhance the passenger experience and hassle free movement of passengers.

The officials also visited the transformed Taldanda Canal. He advised that the visual aesthetics along the canal should be maintained so it continues to be recreational hub for the people of the Cuttack city.

Shri Pandian was accompanied by Smt Anu Garg, Development Commissioner – cum – Addl. Chief Secretary, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, senior officials of Cuttack District administration, Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation and Works Department of Govt. of Odisha.

