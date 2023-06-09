Foul smell at Odisha train accident site was from rotten eggs!

Balasore: The foul smell from the area that was emanating from the site of the Odisha train accident was from rotten eggs.

According to a team that had gone to the site the compartment was emanating foul smell due to rotten eggs, not because of human body.

Three tractors of rotten eggs were retrieved from the parcel van of the train said reliable reports. The foul smell is gone now, informed Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway.



The people living near the Odisha train accident site are deeply traumatized said reports on June 7 (Wednesday). The scars of the accident are yet to heal.

There seemed to be a new reason for trouble for the local people as the foul smell emanating from the site of the accident was making it difficult for them to live there.

According to the locals, two coaches of the Yesvantpur Howrah Express still remain upturned at the accident spot and the foul smell emanating from them is unbearable.

The locals had further added that the stench from the coaches started after a spell of rain was experienced in Bahanaga, the station where the train crash took place.

The locals had requested the Government and the railway authorities to pick up and take away the coaches as early as possible. The locals say the smell is unbearable. It is difficult for them to live in their house or to eat food.

The locals had further threatened that if the foul smell from accident site continues and the administration fails to take any remedial measures, they will be forced to resort to protests and a strike.

It is worth mentioning that on the ill-fated evening of June 2, 2023 (Friday) three trains were involved in a gut-wrenching crash. In the tragic and one of the worst-ever train accident as many as 288 people died and at least 1000 others were injured.