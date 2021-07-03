Fortified historic site discovered in Odisha’s Balasore district: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In a heightening development, archaeologists have discovered a fortified historic site at Durgadevi village under Remuna tehsil in Balasore district of Odisha. Traces of belongings found there are said to be cultural deposits from the Chalcolithic Culture.

The site is located at a distance of 20 km from Balasore district head quarter. It has a circular mud fortification of about 4.9 km in circumference between river Sona on the south and Burahabalang on its north-eastern side.

After getting permission from the Archaeological Survey of India excavation was taken up at Durgadevi site in March 2021 that continued till May 5.

Items from the Chalcolithic period, including earthen vessels, earthen jewelleries, earthier toys and iron nail have been found here. The findings also include iron slug, javelin, and nail as well as red and black earthen pots believed to be of the Iron Age.