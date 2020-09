Former Tirtol MLA Rabindranath Bhoi No More

Cuttack: Former Tirtol MLA Rabindranath Bhoi passed away today while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cuttack.

Reportedly, his mortal remains were taken to the party office in Hajipur and Balia area following which it was carried to his residence.

His last rites will be conducted in the crematorium of his village.

Bhoi had contested and won on a Biju Janta Dal (BJD) ticket from Tirtol constituency in Jagatsinghpur district from 2009-14.