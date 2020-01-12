Former Sundergarh MP Maurice Kujur passes away at 84

Sundergarh: Bhubaneswar: Former Lok Sabha MP from Sundergarh Maurice Kujur passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 84.

Kujur, born on November 2, 1935 in Belmuda village of Sundergarh district completed his education from Utkal and Calcutta Universities to become a teacher and agriculturist at a later stage.

He started his political career by joining Congress party and got elected to the lower house of the Parliament in 1984.

Late Kujur was also a bright sportsperson.

Leader across party lines along with people from all walks of life have expressed their condolence on the death of Kujur.