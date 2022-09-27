Rourkela Bar Association president dead

Odisha: Former Rourkela Bar Association president found dead

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Rourkela: The president of the Rourkela Bar Association for over 15 years, went to his room after having dinner last night in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

However, the body of the former president of the Rourkela Bar Association was found hanging from the ceiling of his in-laws house this morning.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Though the exact reason behind the lawyer’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, said the police.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Plot registration for historic Bali Jatra from tomorrow

Nation

India reports 3,230 fresh Covid cases, 32 deaths

Nation

WATCH: Ghost video in Varanasi creates panic

Nation

In a first! Kanpur bans rearing of Pitbull, Rottweiler dog breeds

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.