Bhagirathi Majhi
Former Rajya Sabha member Bhagirathi Majhi (File Pic)

Former Rajya Sabha MP Bhagirathi Majhi passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: Former Rajya Sabha member Bhagirathi Majhi died at a COVID hospital in here Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday. He was 66.

As per reports, Majhi was undergoing treatment at a COVID Hospital in the district headquarter town here since last few days. He is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons.

Majhi was elected to Rajya Sabha as a BJP nominee.

He was the member of the Upper House of Parliament from March 24, 2006 to July 1, 2010.

