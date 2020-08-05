Former Odisha Police DG SN Tiwari Passes Away At 81

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former Director General of Police (DGP) SN Tiwari passed away today at a private hospital here. He was 81.

He  was battling cancer for quite some time, said family sources

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Passed from Allahabad University, he joined IPS in 1963 under Odisha Cadre and served various positions in the State Police.

Tiwari was the first and the only police officer from Odisha to serve as Director SPG.

SN Tiwari served as DIG Central Range, Director (Intelligence), Director (Prisons), DG Police

