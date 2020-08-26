Jharsuguda: Former MLA of Brajrajnagar Anup Sai, has tested positive for Covid and is in critical condition. It is noteworthy the ex-MLA is lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a double murder.

The Raigarh Jailer informed about this development and he added that Sai has been hospitalized after he fell sick inside the jail yesterday.

His family sources said that Sai was initially admitted to a government hospital by the jail authorities in critical condition as he complained of chest pain. Later, he was shifted to the Escort Fortis Hospital.

Reports said that currently, the politician is in ICU of the private hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack.