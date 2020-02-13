Anup Sai arrested
Jharsuguda: Former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai has been arrested by police of the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh pertaining to his involvement in a double murder case.

As per the report, Sai was detained by Chakradhar Nagar Police for questioning in the murder case involving a mother-daughter duo in 2016.

Sai, served as the MLA of Brajarajnagar from May 19, 2009 to May 18, 2014 is currently serving as the chairman of  Odisha Warehousing Corporation after joining BJD in 2014.

Details are awaited.

