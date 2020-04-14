Sambalpur: Former Health Minister of Odisha and Rajya Sabha MP Sanatan Bishi passed away at his residence at Daleipada in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday. He was 79.

Bishi breathed his last at around 6 am this morning following prolonged illness, family members said.

Bishi was member of the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000. Later, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice in 2000 and 2004 from Rairakhol constituency as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate. He served as Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha in Naveen Patnaik government.

In a tweet, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of former minister and described him as a dedicated social worker. His simplicity had endeared him to all irrespective of party affiliations. His death is a great loss for all of us, the CM added.

The Chief Minister has convoyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସମାଜସେବୀ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସନାତନ ବିସିଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କର ସରଳତା ତାଙ୍କୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପ୍ରିୟ କରିଥିଲା। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ତାଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2020

A pall of gloom has descended in the district following the demise of Bishi.