Sanatan Bishi

Former Odisha Minister Sanatan Bishi passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Sambalpur: Former Health Minister of Odisha and Rajya Sabha MP Sanatan Bishi passed away at his residence at Daleipada in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday. He was 79.

Bishi breathed his last at around 6 am this morning following prolonged illness, family members said.

Bishi was member of the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000. Later, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice in 2000 and 2004 from Rairakhol constituency as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate. He  served as Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha in Naveen Patnaik  government.

In a tweet, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of former minister and described him as a dedicated social worker. His simplicity had endeared him to all irrespective of party affiliations. His death is a great loss for all of us, the CM added.

Related News

Odisha Has Adequate Stock Of Medicines And Masks, Says I…

Ration Card Holders In Odisha To Get Free Rice And Dal For 3…

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Starts Consultation On Call Service From…

BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus…

The Chief Minister has convoyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

A pall of gloom has descended in the district following the demise of Bishi.

You might also like
State

Odisha Has Adequate Stock Of Medicines And Masks, Says I & PR Department

State

Ration Card Holders In Odisha To Get Free Rice And Dal For 3 Months Due To Covid-19…

State

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Starts Consultation On Call Service From Today

State

BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus Spread, Trial Run Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.