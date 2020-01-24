Former Odisha minister Jagannath Rout no more

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister Jagannath Rout passed away at a private hospital here today. He was 78.

Late Rout was under treatment for old age-related sickness for the past few months.

The former minister who started his career in Congress party went on to win from Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency in the year 1980. He emerged as victorious from the same constituency again in 1985 and 1995.

During his political career, late Rout held several key portfolios as minster including, Industry (1989-90), Health & Family Welfare (1995-98) and Urban Development (1998-99).

Political leaders across the party line have expressed their condolence on the demise of the late leader.