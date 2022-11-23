Former Odisha Minister Golak Bihari Naik passes away

Baripada: Former Odisha minister and BJD leader Golak Bihari Naik passes away at a private nursing home in Baripada during treatment.

Naik, who was suffering from kidney-related ailment, had come to the hospital this morning for dialysis. He took his last breath at around 10 am.

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly thrice in 2000 and 2004 and 2014. He was also the minister of Textiles, Fisheries and Animal Resources departments.

After the demise of Naik, a pall of gloom descended at the entire district. His body will be taken to his residence at Badasahi for final rites.

BJD leaders in the district reached hospital and expressed their grief over the death of the leader.