Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray Succumbs To  COVID 19

By WCE 3
Bijayshree Routray not to join poll fray anymore
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJD leader and former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray succumbed to COVID 19 on Wednesday. He was 67.

The six-time MLA breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment after he tested positive for Coronavirus on May 4, 2021.

It to be noted here that Routray had served as the Health, Forest & Environment Minister of Odisha government.

You might also like
State

GMC Bhopal Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 378 Vacant Posts

State

Odisha Children Orphaned By Covid To Be Covered Under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

State

Odisha CM Writes To All CMs Seeking Cooperation For Covid Vaccination

State

Covid Has Claimed Lives Of 594 Doctors In Second Wave, 22 From Odisha: IMA

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.