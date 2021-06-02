Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJD leader and former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray succumbed to COVID 19 on Wednesday. He was 67.

The six-time MLA breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment after he tested positive for Coronavirus on May 4, 2021.

It to be noted here that Routray had served as the Health, Forest & Environment Minister of Odisha government.