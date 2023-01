Bhubaneswar: Giridhar Gamang and his son Shishir Gamang quit Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Giridhar Gamang resigned from both the posts as the primary member of the party and the state working member. He submitted his resignation to Jagat Prakash Nadda, President of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Giridhar Gamang and Shishir Gamang joined BJP in 2015. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.