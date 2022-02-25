Former Odisha CM and senior Congress leader Hemananda Biswal no more

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Hemananda Biswal passed away at the age of 83 on Friday evening. He had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital city for treatment, informed his daughter Sunita.

Hemananda Biswal had been elected from Laikera MLA constituency of Sundergarh district for six times. He was elected as a MLA with Congress ticket for the first time in 1974.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik has condoled sad demise of the senior Congress leader.

Born on 1 December 1939 Biswal was CM of Odisha for twice — from 7 December 1989 to 5 March 1990 and again from 6 December 1999 to 5 March 2000. He was again elected as an MP from Sundergarh in 2009. He is the first Tribal chief Minister of Odisha.