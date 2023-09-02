Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patra passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surya Narayan Patra passed away on Saturday. He was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and under treatment.

As per reports, Patra breathed his last at 7.31 pm on Saturday at a hospital in the capital city.

He was a MLA from the Digapahandi Assembly Constituency.

A senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Surya Narayan Patra served as minister for different departments in his long political career spanning over more than 3 decades. He had been elected as Member of Legislative Assembly for seven times. He was MLA from Mohana for four times and from Digapahandi of Ganjam for three times.