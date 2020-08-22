Former MP Of Koraput Jayaram Pangi Tests COVID Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Koraput Jayaram Pangi has tested positive COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment. He shared his health update via his official Twitter handle.

In his tweet, he requested everyone who has come in contact with him to test themselves for COVID-19.

 

