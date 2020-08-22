Former MP Of Koraput Jayaram Pangi Tests COVID Positive
Bhubaneswar: Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Koraput Jayaram Pangi has tested positive COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment. He shared his health update via his official Twitter handle.
In his tweet, he requested everyone who has come in contact with him to test themselves for COVID-19.
ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ମୋର covid_19 ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ପରେ positive ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି ଏବଂ କୋରାପୁଟ ରେ ରହି ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉ ଅଛି ତେଣୁ ଗତ କିଛି ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମୋ ସହ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ବିଶେଷ ଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ ସେମାନେ ନିଜର covid_19 ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରେଇ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ରେ ସହଯୋଗ କରନ୍ତୁ,,
— office of the ex MP Sri Jayaram Pangi (@TusarKantaMoh20) August 22, 2020