Former MP of Jajpur Mohan Jena passes away

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and two-time Jajpur MP Mohan Jena passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 65.

He took his last breath while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Jena was elected as Jajpur MP on a BJD ticket in the 14th Lok Sabha polls in 2004 and went on to win the seat for the second time in 2009.

In 2019 general election, he resigned from BJD party as the party did not consider him as a candidate for the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat and had joined BJP.