Former MP Narendra Swain passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Former Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Kumar Swain passed away on Monday. He was 80.

The former parliamentarian reportedly passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack..

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others expressed their deep grief over the death of Swain.

Patnaik described Swain as a dedicated organiser and said he will be remembered for his service towards the working community.

Swain was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper house of Indian Parliament, as a Biju Janata Dal candidate. He was in office between December 7, 2015 and April 2, 2020. 

He was born at Tandikana village of Cuttack district on June 25, 1939.

