Former MP Balgopal Mishra’s son killed in train accident in Subernapur

Son of former MP Balgopal Mishra died on the spot after being hit by a train at Dungripali railway station in Subernapur district

Subernapur: In a tragic incident, son of former MP Balgopal Mishra died on the spot after being hit by a train at Dungripali railway station in Subernapur district on the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinash Mishra.

Report says, Abinash was out on a morning walk, close to a railway track at Dunguripali when a speeding train hit him and he died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, Dungripali police reached the spot and recovered the body. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

