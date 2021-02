Kandhamal: Former MLA Debendra Kanhar was arrested on Tuesday by Phulbani Town PS Police on the charges of assault and loot.

As per reports, the former MLA and his four aides had assaulted and looted a tourist from Dhenkanal named Kamakshya Behera and his friends at Urmagarh area in the district earlier.

A complaint had been lodged in Phulbani Town Police Station in this connection. On the basis of the complaint Police arrested the former MLA and forwarded him to the Court.