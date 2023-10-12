Former Marketing Inspector in Rayagada of Odisha sentenced to 2 years RI

Rayagada: Today on October 12, 2023 Prafulla Chandra Panigrahi, Ex-Marketing Inspector (Retired), Kashipur of Rayagada district and his wife Renubala Panigrahi have been sentenced to imprisonment.

According to reports, they were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.49/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets to their known sources of income.

They were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of two years and fine of Rs.10,000/- each.

In default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months each more for commission of the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

It is further worth mentioning that, Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Prafulla Chandra Panigrahi, Ex-Marketing Inspector (Retired) following his conviction.