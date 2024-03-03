Former Malkangiri MLA Mukund Sodi resigns from BJD, speculated to join

Malkangiri: In recent news, former Malkangiri MLA Mukund Sodi has resigned from BJD, said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday. According to reports, the resignation letter of Sodi has been sent to BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik.

If speculations are to be believed, then Ex-Malkangiri MLA Mukund Sodi is likely to join BJP today, along with many of his supporters.

Back in the year 2009, Mukund Sodi had been elected as Malkangiri MLA on BJD ticket. He served as Malkangiri MLA from the year 2009 to 2014. Again in the year 2019, Sodi had received a ticket from BJD. However, he had lost in that election.

Now in a recent statement, Mukund Sodi stated that he left the party due to negligence in work, disrespect to senior leaders, and his non-involvement in party-related works. He even stated that he will be joining BJP today. This comes ahead of the upcoming General elections.

