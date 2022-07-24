Former Kalahandi MP Subash Chandra Nayak Passes Away

By WCE 2
Former Kalahandi MP dies
Former Kalahandi MP Dies

Bhawanipatna: Former Member of Parliament from Kalahandi constituency Subash Chandra Nayak passed away this morning at his residence.

He was 75- years- old. He breathed his last at around 8:45 am, family sources said. The former Congress veteran suffered a massive heart attack at home.

Nayak was elected to Lok Sabha in 1991 from Kalahandi parliamentary constituency.

Prior to getting elected to the Parliament, Nayak worked as a journalist. After the end of his term in 1995, Nayak was actively involved in social work.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences due to the demise of Nayak.

You might also like
State

Woman Slips Into Pond And Dies In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

State

Train Crushes Elderly Man To Death In Odisha, See Details

State

Odisha Reports 1011 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

State

Babushaan Controversy: Police Records Statement Of 7 People

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.