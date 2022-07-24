Former Kalahandi MP Subash Chandra Nayak Passes Away

Bhawanipatna: Former Member of Parliament from Kalahandi constituency Subash Chandra Nayak passed away this morning at his residence.

He was 75- years- old. He breathed his last at around 8:45 am, family sources said. The former Congress veteran suffered a massive heart attack at home.

Nayak was elected to Lok Sabha in 1991 from Kalahandi parliamentary constituency.

Prior to getting elected to the Parliament, Nayak worked as a journalist. After the end of his term in 1995, Nayak was actively involved in social work.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences due to the demise of Nayak.