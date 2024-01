Former Jaleswar MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former Jaleswar MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning, informed his son Satyakam Mohanty.

He took his last breath at 6.53 am today. He was 73.

He was suffering from Kidney ailments and diabetes and undergoing treatment.

Mohanty had won twice as MLA on Congress ticket from Jaleswar. From the year 1995 to 2004, he was elected as MLA from Jaleswar constituency.

