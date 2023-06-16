Former Jajpur MP Anadi Charan Das dies at 92

Bhubaneswar: Former Lok Sabha MP Anadi Charan Das died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today. He was 92.

According to sources Das, who represented the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency five times, was admitted at the hospital as he was suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Das contested and won the Lok Sabha election in 1971, 1980, and 1984 on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the Janata Party and won the Lok Sabha election in 1989 and 1991.

However, he returned to the Congress party again in 1993 following some controversy. He supported the Congress party during the no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao in the same year.

Anadi Das was born on January 4, 1935 in Bijipur village of Jajpur district. He was known as an innocent and simple person. Leaders of various parties expressed deep grief over his demise.

Anadi’s son Arjun Das was also an MLA. However, he died in a road accident on February 4 this year. Earlier, his younger son Sarat Das also had passed away.