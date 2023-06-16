Former Jajpur MP Anadi Charan Das dies at 92

Former Lok Sabha MP Anadi Charan Das died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today. He was 92.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Anadi Charan Das dies

Bhubaneswar: Former Lok Sabha MP Anadi Charan Das died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today. He was 92.

According to sources Das, who represented the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency five times, was admitted at the hospital as he was suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Das contested and won the Lok Sabha election in 1971, 1980, and 1984 on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the Janata Party and won the Lok Sabha election in 1989 and 1991.

However, he returned to the Congress party again in 1993 following some controversy. He supported the Congress party during the no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao in the same year.

Anadi Das was born on January 4, 1935 in Bijipur village of Jajpur district. He was known as an innocent and simple person. Leaders of various parties expressed deep grief over his demise.

Anadi’s son Arjun Das was also an MLA. However, he died in a road accident on February 4 this year. Earlier, his younger son Sarat Das also had passed away.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Temperatures in 31 places recorded above 40 degrees, likely to rise further…

State

Odisha: Summer holidays extended, schools to reopen on June 21

State

Yet again ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra

State

Preparation of duplicate Abadha exposed in Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans