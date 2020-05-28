Former IIC of Nandankanan PS accused of sexual harassment suspended

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Police DG Abhay has suspended former IIC of Nandankanan police station in Bhubaneswar, Parmanand Nayak for gross misconduct.

 

Allegation of sexual harassment has been levelled against Nayak by one of his woman colleague. The victim has alleged the IIC of threatening her after she lodged a formal complaint with the higher authorities.

Earlier Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi had removed Nayak from the police station after ordering a probe in this connection.

