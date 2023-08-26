Former IIC of Harbhanga PS suspended for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Boudh: Former Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Harbhanga police station in Boudh district has been suspended after she was caught by vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Director General of Police (DGP) has placed Puspalata Routray under suspension.

On July 21, a team of Odisha Vigilance Department caught the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Harbhanga Police Station, Pushpalata Routray while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to release some vehicles of persons engaged in sand quarrying.

As per initial reports, one Sarat Behera had approached the Vigilance after the IIC had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as a bribe to release his vehicles which were detained by concerned officials of the police station. A team of Boudh and Berhampur Vigilance raided and caught the IIC while accepting the bribe.

Sources said that the complainant had offered Rs 80,000 to the IIC and urged to release the seized vehicles. However, the lady cop had asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Later, she was taken to Phulbani Vigilance office for further investigation into the matter.