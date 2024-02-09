Former HR head of Aditya Birla Group Santrupt Misra joins BJD, appointed national spokesperson

Bhubaneswar: The former HR Head of Aditya Birla Group, Santrupt Misra has recently joined BJD Odisha, said reports in this regard on Friday. Misra has reportedly taken early retirement from the position of Global Director of Human Resources of Aditya Birla group and joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He personally went to Naveen Niwas and met the BJD Supremo. There he was officially welcomed into the party by Naveen Patnaik with a bouquet, said reliable reports in this regard.

He will do whatever the supremo asks him to do, Santrupt Misra said while interacting with the media personnel after the joining ceremony. Discussions however are doing the rounds that Misra may be the Rajya Sabha Candidate from the party.

Futher it is worth mentioning that Santrupt has been given the responsibility of the post of the national spokesperson of BJD