Former finance advisor of DEEO convicted, gets RI of 1 year

Bhubaneswar: The former financial advisor cum chief accounts officer of the Directorate of Elementary Education of Odisha (DEEO) has been convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year by the Special Judge of Vigilance, Berhampur.

The convict has been identified as Prakash Chandra Mohanty. He was convicted for misappropriation of government money in connection with the supply of low-quality almirahs in Berhampur.

The special judge has the convict to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month. Both sentences will run concurrently.