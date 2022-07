Former Cuttack Sadar MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh No More

Cuttack: Former Cuttack Sadar MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh passed away last evening that is on Tuesday, the incident took place in Cuttack.

The former MLA was a famous trade union leader and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last.

He was 76 years old.

His last rites will be completed at Swargadwar in Puri.

Notably, he was MLA from Cuttack Sadar Assembly constituency from 1990 to 1995.