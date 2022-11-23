Former CMC Deputy Mayor Ajay Barik no more

Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) former Deputy Mayor and Secretary of Cuttack Private Bus Owners Association Ajay Barik passes away at the age of 57.

Barik was suffering from Cancer for past few years. He succumbed to serious illness and took his last breath at his residence in Link road in Badambadi last night.

He is survived by his wife Corporator Madhusmita Barik, daughter Manisha Barik, son Manish Barik, daughter-in-law, elder brother and his friends.

On hearing about the demise of former deputy mayor, former MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal, Bus owners association workers and many others reached his residence and paid their last respect. His funeral will be conducted today.

Barik had served as former deputy Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) from 2014 till 2019. He also served as President of Shankarpur, Badambadi Puja Committee.