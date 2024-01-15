Former CM Giridhar Gamang along with son and wife to rejoin Congress on January 17

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang and son Shishir Gamang will rejoin Congress party in Delhi on January 17.

Former MP Sanjay Bhoi will also rejoin the Congress party along with the Gamang family on the same day. All of them had earlier left the grand old party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Later, Giridhar Gamang and his family left BJP and joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, now they have decided to return to Congress.

However, Giridhar, his wife Hema, son Shishir along with Bhoi met OPCC in-charge Dr. Ajay Kumar in Delhi recently and discussed about returning to the party.

Also Read: ‘Odia’ Gets First Priority At Ayodhya Dham Junction