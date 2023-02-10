Former Odisha Chief Secy Bijay K Patnaik to join Congress today

New Delhi: Former Odisha Chief Secretary Bijay K Patnaik will join Congress today. The 1976-batch IAS officer will join the grand old party in New Delhi in the presence of several senior and heavyweight leaders.

Bijay K Patnaik had served as Forest Secretary, Water Resources Secretary & later as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from 2004 to 2010. He retired in 2013 after serving as the Chief Secretary of Odisha from September 2010.

Odisha government then appointed him as the Chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for a year from 2013 to 2014. Later, he became the member of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) in 2014.