Former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda hospitalized

Jharsuguda: Former MLA of Brajrajnagar constituency in Odisha, Radharani Panda has been admitted to a private hospital in Bargarh following complains of difficulty in breathing. His condition is said to be stable.

As per reports, the former Brajrajnagar MLA and BJP leader was admitted to a private hospital in Bargarh on Saturday afternoon. She has been housed in an Intensive Care Unit.

Family members of Panda intimated that water deposited to her lungs for which she felt trouble in breathing. However, after treatment her condition is stable. She is still in the ICU.