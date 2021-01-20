Former Block Chairman Of Beguniapada In Ganjam Shot Dead By Miscreants

By WCE 2
Berhampur: The former block chairman, Debraj Sahoo of Beguniapada block of Ganjam district in Odisha was shot dead today.

According to sources, Debraj Sahoo was shot by unidentified miscreants while drinking tea at Sumandal Square. Sahoo was pronounced dead on the spot.

However, the reason behind the shooting is yet to be known.

The Beguniapada police have reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Further details awaited.

