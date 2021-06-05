Bhubaneswar: Former MLA of Mahanga Bikram Keshari Barma passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment. He was 81.

The former MLA was admitted to the hospital after he had tested COVID positive on May 26. However, his condition deteriorated on Friday night and he passed away today morning, said family sources.

Barma was elected as MLA to Mahanga Constituency in 2004 elections on BJD ticket by defeating the Congress candidate and former minister, Sk Matlub Ali.

He was also the chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd.

Minister of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Pratap Jena has expressed deep condolence over his death. He gained good reputation as a well-known teacher and a litterateur. He also added that he was a simple, sincere philanthropist and social worker. He will be remembered for the development done by him in the Mahanga region.