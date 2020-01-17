Former Bhawanipatna MLA lands in Vigilance net in DA case

Former Bhawanipatna MLA lands in Vigilance net in DA case

Bhawanipatna: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials, Vigilance Department officials conducted multiple raids against former Bhawanipatna MLA Anam Nayak on the charge of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Separate teams of anti-corruption wing officials under the direction of Jeypore Vigilance SP carried out simultaneous searches at Naik’s house at Nakatiguda and hotel located in M Rampur area.

During the raids, the officials checked several important documents possessed by Naik including land records and bank passbooks.

The raid was underway till the last report came in.