Former Bhawanipatna MLA lands in Vigilance net in DA case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials, Vigilance Department officials conducted multiple raids against former Bhawanipatna MLA Anam Nayak on the charge of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Separate teams of anti-corruption wing officials under the direction of Jeypore Vigilance SP carried out simultaneous searches at Naik’s house at Nakatiguda and hotel located in M Rampur area.

Related News

Newborn’s corpse found floating in pond in Nayagarh

Brown sugar weighing over 47 gm seized in Khordha, 3 held

Miscreants throw 2 into pond after attack, 1 dead, another…

Youth’s charred body found from haystack in Ganjam, murder…

During the raids, the officials checked several important documents possessed by Naik including land records and bank passbooks.

The raid was underway till the last report came in.

You might also like
State

Newborn’s corpse found floating in pond in Nayagarh

State

Brown sugar weighing over 47 gm seized in Khordha, 3 held

State

Miscreants throw 2 into pond after attack, 1 dead, another critical

State

Youth’s charred body found from haystack in Ganjam, murder suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.