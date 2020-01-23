Bhawanipatna: Former Bhawanipatna MLA Anam Naik was on Thursday arrested by Vigilance department on charges of accumulating property disproportionate to his income.

On January 17, Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids at the house belonging to the BJD leader and his family members in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. The anti corruption agency has traced assets to the tune Rs 3.42 crore as per preliminary estimations.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at Naik’s three-storied building and a commercial building at Naktiguda under Bhawanipatna Town police limits, at his duplex lodge and market complex in Madanpur-Rampur town and at an under-construction building in Purunapada in the district.