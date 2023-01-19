Former Baripada Police Station Sub-inspector convicted in Odisha Vigilance trap case

Baripada: Sachidananda Kissan, Ex-Sub-Inspector of Police of Baripada Town Police Station in Mayurbhanj district, the present SI of Police, Reserve Office, Baripada has been convicted in vigilance trap case today.

Kissan was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Vigilance Cell PS Case No.01 dtd.27.02.2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant in order to delete strong section of IPC from a case registered against him in Baripada Town PS, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years.

The court also directed Kissan to pay fine of Rs10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 5 years and to pay fine of Rs 15,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Today, the convict Kissan has been forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Kissan from service following his conviction.

B.K. Sahoo, Inspector, Vigilance, Cell Division, Cuttack had investigated the case and S.K. Das, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Baripada conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.